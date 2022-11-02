MSA Safety Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, December 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.