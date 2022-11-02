Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.30

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.30 and traded as high as C$13.74. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.69, with a volume of 283,251 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on MTL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.80.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
