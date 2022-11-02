Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.30

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.30 and traded as high as C$13.74. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.69, with a volume of 283,251 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MTL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cormark raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.80.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

About Mullen Group

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.00%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.