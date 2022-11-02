Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.25

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Murray Income Trust Price Performance

MUT opened at GBX 776 ($9.38) on Wednesday. Murray Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 715 ($8.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 937.37 ($11.33). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 777.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 826.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £903.34 million and a PE ratio of 486.16.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Murray Income Trust

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 791 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of £15,994.02 ($19,325.79).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.