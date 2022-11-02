Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Trading Down 2.4%

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.70 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.21). 105,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 349,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.20 ($1.24).

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.41 million and a PE ratio of 3,486.67.

About Naked Wines

(Get Rating)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.