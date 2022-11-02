NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

