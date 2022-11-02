Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Natera were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

