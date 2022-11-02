National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.36

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $10.42. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 279,989 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on NABZY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Macquarie raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

