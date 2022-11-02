National Bank Financial Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$238.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IFCZF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.11.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IFCZF remained flat at $151.92 during trading on Wednesday. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.02. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $123.42 and a 1-year high of $157.48.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.