National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $40.57, but opened at $38.00. National Research shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,183,657.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,555 shares of company stock worth $9,814,070. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $929.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

National Research Announces Dividend

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Research by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.