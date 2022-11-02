National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.
NNN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.
National Retail Properties Price Performance
NYSE NNN opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties
In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
