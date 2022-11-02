National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

NNN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

