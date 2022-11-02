National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.36

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.68. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $236.97.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWLI. StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.