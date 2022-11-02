Navcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,056.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $4,056.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00131409 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00234683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00066176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024334 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,765,148 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.