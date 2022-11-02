Navcoin (NAV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,244.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $1,244.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00131715 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00229381 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00067822 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00023366 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,762,027 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

