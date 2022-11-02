Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00132151 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00227031 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00067598 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024562 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,763,954 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

