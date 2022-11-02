Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 155,361 shares.The stock last traded at $12.86 and had previously closed at $12.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Navigator Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $990.22 million, a P/E ratio of 635.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth $138,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth $170,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Navigator by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Further Reading

