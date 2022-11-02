NCC Group (LON:NCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $206.25

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 206.25 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.40). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 199 ($2.30), with a volume of 634,760 shares changing hands.

NCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NCC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 321.20 ($3.71).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £615.80 million and a P/E ratio of 2,837.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.43%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 3,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £7,121.88 ($8,234.34). Also, insider Lynn Fordham purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £53,750 ($62,145.91).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

