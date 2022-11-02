Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $573,306 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

