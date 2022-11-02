NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NeoGames Stock Down 0.1 %
NGMS stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.18 million, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.56. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 27.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NeoGames
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGames (NGMS)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.