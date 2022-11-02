NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NeoGames Stock Down 0.1 %

NGMS stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.18 million, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.56. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 27.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NeoGames

NeoGames Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.