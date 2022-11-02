Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 53,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,497. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

