Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.89.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,085.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,300. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,340,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

