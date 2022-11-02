New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.36 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 59.15% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

