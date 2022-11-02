New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Up 5.5%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 3.67 and last traded at 3.67. Approximately 5,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 164,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.48.

New Found Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $618.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 3.61.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in New Found Gold during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

