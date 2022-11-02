New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NYCB. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $13.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 136.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 121,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

