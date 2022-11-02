Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Down 6.1%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 2.45 and last traded at 2.45. Approximately 11,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,221,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KIND shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 4.55.

Nextdoor Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $930.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of 54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 56.27 million. Analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.06 per share, with a total value of 4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,043,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at 24,612,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at 19,215,789.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Articles

