NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $78.51. 108,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

