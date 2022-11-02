Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises approximately 2.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Moderna by 518.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Moderna by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Moderna by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,112,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 611,048 shares of company stock worth $86,904,102. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.15. 64,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,030. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.75.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

