Nikola (NKLA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Nikola has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,351,120 shares of company stock worth $4,903,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nikola by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 82.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

