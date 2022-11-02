NKN 1-Day Volume Hits $2.31 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. NKN has a market cap of $52.68 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NKN has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

