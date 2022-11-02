Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of €1.65-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 671,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.