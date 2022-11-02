Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 57.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.