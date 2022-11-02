Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Raised to €11.80 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.60 ($11.60) to €11.80 ($11.80) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NRDBY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.40) to €10.30 ($10.30) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.50 ($9.50) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Shares of NRDBY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 154,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,597. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 32.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

