Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. 20,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.