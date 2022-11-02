Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Northeast Bank Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.53. 20,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.23.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
