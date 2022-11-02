Northrop Grumman Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $20.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $20.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $24.50. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2024 earnings at $22.65 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $535.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.