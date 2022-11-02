Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.68. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 2,686,081 shares changing hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

