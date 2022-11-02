Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 0.9%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. 77,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 152,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Novan had a negative net margin of 390.11% and a negative return on equity of 236.13%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at $501,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 79.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 61.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.