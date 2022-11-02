Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 0.9%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVNGet Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. 77,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 152,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Novan Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $24.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Novan had a negative net margin of 390.11% and a negative return on equity of 236.13%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at $501,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 79.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 61.8% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Read More

