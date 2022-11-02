Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $236.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Novavax Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.