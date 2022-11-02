NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

