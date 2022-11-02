NS Partners Ltd Acquires 576 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $157,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,876 shares of company stock worth $12,386,637. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.94. 177,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a PE ratio of 295.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

