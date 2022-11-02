NS Partners Ltd Has $23.67 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $23,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,770. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

