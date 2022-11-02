NS Partners Ltd Has $34.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $34,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 330,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,597,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

