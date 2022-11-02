NS Partners Ltd Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.01. 45,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.67 and its 200 day moving average is $246.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.