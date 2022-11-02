NS Partners Ltd Purchases 165 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $88.49. 141,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $124.63.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

