NS Partners Ltd Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock remained flat at $83.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 333,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895,198. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

