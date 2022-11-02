NuVasive (NUVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect NuVasive to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NuVasive Stock Performance
Shares of NUVA opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth $1,769,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth $1,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
