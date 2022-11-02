nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.58 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 44,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

