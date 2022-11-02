nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.58 EPS.
nVent Electric Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NVT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 44,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.40.
In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
