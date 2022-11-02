NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXPI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.27. 16,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,962. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. CWM LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 122.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 38,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

