NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NXPI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.27. 16,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,962. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.