Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.30% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,995. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 234.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

