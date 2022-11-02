Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Regions Financial by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. 291,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,314,384. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.