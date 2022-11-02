Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,218,000.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $94.26. 714,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,334,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

