Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.99. The company had a trading volume of 83,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.42. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,329 shares of company stock worth $2,119,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.